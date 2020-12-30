Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 29,477 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $2,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIRK. BidaskClub downgraded Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.