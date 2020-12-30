Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,080 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Xunlei by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Xunlei by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xunlei by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.