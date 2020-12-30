Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Receives $46.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $81,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,551 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,831 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

SPT traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 372,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

