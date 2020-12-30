Sphere Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,059.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,769.45 or 0.99824132 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

