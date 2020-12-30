SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.81. 23,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 80,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

