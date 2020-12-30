SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Government Bond Fund (GOVT.AX) (ASX:GOVT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Government Bond Fund (GOVT.AX) (ASX:GOVT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Government Bond Fund (GOVT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$28.57.

