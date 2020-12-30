SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One SparkPoint token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $227,255.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

SparkPoint Token Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,013,445,272 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

