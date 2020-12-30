South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
SSB opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.16. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in South State by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in South State by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in South State by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
