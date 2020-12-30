South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

SSB opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.16. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in South State by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in South State by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in South State by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

