South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.36

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 11199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Get South Mountain Merger alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,930,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,057,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.