Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4,296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 927,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,699 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 265,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,817. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

