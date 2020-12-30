SolarCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $981,048.29 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $981,048.29 and approximately $25.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00444988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars.

