Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post $33.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.84 million to $34.11 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $37.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $123.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 164,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,428. The company has a market cap of $732.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

