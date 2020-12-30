Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,153 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,210% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.