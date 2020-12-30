Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after acquiring an additional 98,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SNA. BidaskClub downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,186 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.