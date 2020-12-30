Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Cleveland Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

