SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. SMART Global posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 109,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $894.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.86 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

