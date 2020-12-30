Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.46

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 352906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$734.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). Analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

