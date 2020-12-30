Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 5,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFND. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 747.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the last quarter.

