Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza acquired 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, acquired 47,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964 in the last ninety days.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.