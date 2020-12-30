Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $38.77.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
