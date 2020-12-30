Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza purchased 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 in the last three months.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

