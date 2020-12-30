Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.20

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 483.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

