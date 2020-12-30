ShipChain Trading 53.7% Lower Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $274,947.60 and $787.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00285718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.