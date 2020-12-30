Shift Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Shift has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market cap of $3.10 million and $61.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

