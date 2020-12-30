Shift Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Million (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Shift has a market cap of $3.10 million and $61.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shift has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

