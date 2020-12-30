Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 11.2%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 6,247,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 1,716,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. ValuEngine cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 525.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

