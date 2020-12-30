Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Trading 10.5% Higher

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) shares traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. 324,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 335,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.54 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

