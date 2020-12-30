Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Insider Roy A. Gardner Acquires 25,000 Shares

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) insider Roy A. Gardner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) stock opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Serco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group plc (SRP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

