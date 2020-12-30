Sense (SENSE) Hits Market Cap of $2.81 Million

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Sense has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $39.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sense token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sense has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00301821 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.04 or 0.02055188 BTC.

About Sense

Sense (SENSE) is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,750,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sense should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

