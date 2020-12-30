Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,650 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 188,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

