Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. Citigroup upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLK opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

