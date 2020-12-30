Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,465.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,282,324. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

