Sei Investments Co. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 242,753 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

IBTX opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 17,056 shares valued at $995,168. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

