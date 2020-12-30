Sei Investments Co. Buys New Shares in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.13. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.