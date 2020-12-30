Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,376 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last three months.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

