Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $10,727.64.

PRTH traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,259. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $471.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

