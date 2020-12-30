Scorum Coins Hits Market Capitalization of $216,025.84 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $216,025.84 and approximately $5,726.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00586486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00157475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00052286 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

