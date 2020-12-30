Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

SCRYY stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

