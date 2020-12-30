Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.02

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

