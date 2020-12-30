Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.84

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.84, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

