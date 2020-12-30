Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Timken by 8,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 231.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 843,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 178.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

