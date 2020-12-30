Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 50,757 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,757 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

