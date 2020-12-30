Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 187,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KALA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.46. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

