Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 705,926 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

