Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mercury General by 297.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

