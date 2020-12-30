Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 267.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.22.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.