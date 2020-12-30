Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 134,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

