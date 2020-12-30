Scala Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,474.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Scala has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3,474.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

