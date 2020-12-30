Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. Safehold has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.