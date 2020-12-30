Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading Up 5.4%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37. 943,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,295,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $96,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

