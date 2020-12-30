Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.25

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 202070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -224.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

